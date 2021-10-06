'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster
There has been outrage from South Africans of different races over the Democratic Alliance's (DA) shocking local government elections poster in Phoenix, Durban.
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal’s campaign ahead of the November polls has focused on the Phoenix tragedy as the party puts up posters in the area, lauding those who it said “protected their homes” during the July unrest.
The DA has put up these banners in Phoenix. The party says they will be going up across different parts of KZN. TLM pic.twitter.com/qryAt5PLUz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2021
Thirty-six people were killed in vigilante attacks as members of the Indian community in Phoenix took up arms and allegedly targeted black people in the area.
Initial claims were that ordinary citizens took action to protect properties from people they said were looters.
The DA in KZN insists those who stood up to protect their homes during a week of unrest should be celebrated.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance chairperson in KZN Dean McPherson and Ntwenhle Mhlongo, Mother to Sanele Mngomezulu who was killed in Phoenix.
Context is always important when it comes to messaging because this is not about the residents of Phoenix and this is not about what happened in Phoenix. These posters are being put up in communities across eThekwini.Dean McPherson, Democratic Alliance KZN chair
They are there to make two very factual points; the first one being that the ANC has spent the last three months labelling anyone and everyone who protected their communities and businesses from the ANC-sponsored looting that took place across our province and our city as racist. They obviously want to because they don't want to ever be held accountable for what started in their name and in the name of their former president.Dean McPherson, Democratic Alliance KZN chair
Those people - law-abiding citizens - who defended their communities and their schools and their churches and their businesses, are indeed heroes. Those who acted within the law and within the confines of the Constitution and they did the job that the state and law enforcement should have done...Dean McPherson, Democratic Alliance KZN chair
Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion that the people who killed her son are being hailed as heroes by the party.
As one of the Phoenix massacre victims, we feel so insulted by what the DA is saying... How can you call someone a hero, someone who just murdered someone in cold blood, who had no weapon?Ntwenhle Mhlongo, Phoenix massacre victim
As far as I know, a hero is someone who is saving the world, who is saving someone, who is protecting someone. How can you call a murderer a hero?Ntwenhle Mhlongo, Phoneix massacre victim
Listen to the full interviews below...
