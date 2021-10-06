'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
2021 ATM Local Government Election Manifesto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vuyo Zungula President of ATM
Today at 17:20
EWN: PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA LAUNCHING WOMEN’S ECONOMIC ASSEMBLY
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
How economic policy can bolster up SA's manufacturing sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Schussler - Founder at Economists dot coza
Today at 18:13
Business insolvencies in the country skyrocket by +21.5%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maxime Lemerle - Head of Sector and Insolvency Research at Euler Hermes
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The looming fuel crisis : How the international energy bind could affect South Africans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:51
How KidsMBA can be a piece of the puzzle for SA's future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpho Mutavhatsindi - CEO at Muthelo College
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja: The cost of that Covid-19 payment holiday hits home
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice- Chancellor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium' Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over a project involving a R15-million sports facility but has aske... 6 October 2021 4:39 PM
R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community' Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million. 6 October 2021 2:14 PM
Do we really need provinces? UCT political studies senior lecturer Dr Vinothan Naidoo says the issue is whether provinces are doing enough because they are sig... 6 October 2021 12:45 PM
View all Local
DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led. 6 October 2021 1:13 PM
'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being... 6 October 2021 11:14 AM
R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated. 6 October 2021 7:36 AM
View all Politics
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster

6 October 2021 11:14 AM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Phoenix massacre
July riots
Democratic Alliance DA

Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being hailed as heroes by the party.

There has been outrage from South Africans of different races over the Democratic Alliance's (DA) shocking local government elections poster in Phoenix, Durban.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal’s campaign ahead of the November polls has focused on the Phoenix tragedy as the party puts up posters in the area, lauding those who it said “protected their homes” during the July unrest.

Thirty-six people were killed in vigilante attacks as members of the Indian community in Phoenix took up arms and allegedly targeted black people in the area.

Initial claims were that ordinary citizens took action to protect properties from people they said were looters.

The DA in KZN insists those who stood up to protect their homes during a week of unrest should be celebrated.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance chairperson in KZN Dean McPherson and Ntwenhle Mhlongo, Mother to Sanele Mngomezulu who was killed in Phoenix.

Context is always important when it comes to messaging because this is not about the residents of Phoenix and this is not about what happened in Phoenix. These posters are being put up in communities across eThekwini.

Dean McPherson, Democratic Alliance KZN chair

They are there to make two very factual points; the first one being that the ANC has spent the last three months labelling anyone and everyone who protected their communities and businesses from the ANC-sponsored looting that took place across our province and our city as racist. They obviously want to because they don't want to ever be held accountable for what started in their name and in the name of their former president.

Dean McPherson, Democratic Alliance KZN chair

Those people - law-abiding citizens - who defended their communities and their schools and their churches and their businesses, are indeed heroes. Those who acted within the law and within the confines of the Constitution and they did the job that the state and law enforcement should have done...

Dean McPherson, Democratic Alliance KZN chair

Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion that the people who killed her son are being hailed as heroes by the party.

As one of the Phoenix massacre victims, we feel so insulted by what the DA is saying... How can you call someone a hero, someone who just murdered someone in cold blood, who had no weapon?

Ntwenhle Mhlongo, Phoenix massacre victim

As far as I know, a hero is someone who is saving the world, who is saving someone, who is protecting someone. How can you call a murderer a hero?

Ntwenhle Mhlongo, Phoneix massacre victim

Listen to the full interviews below...




6 October 2021 11:14 AM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Phoenix massacre
July riots
Democratic Alliance DA

More from Politics

DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng

6 October 2021 5:01 PM

Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted

6 October 2021 7:36 AM

Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC

5 October 2021 7:42 AM

Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?

4 October 2021 4:22 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper

4 October 2021 1:03 PM

National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption

4 October 2021 11:51 AM

In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa about what they have to offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks

4 October 2021 8:51 AM

General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If Eskom doesn't recover its efficient cost, then taxpayer will have to pay'

4 October 2021 7:29 AM

General manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje responds to Nersa rejecting the power utility's tariff price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citizens can now resume ID and passport applications - Home Affairs

1 October 2021 1:19 PM

Spokesperson Siya Qoza says offices will resume these services which had not been fully operational due to the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium'

Local

'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster

Politics

Do we really need provinces?

Local

EWN Highlights

Numsa hopeful steel federation will propose meaningful wage hike

6 October 2021 4:18 PM

Maile lashes out at 'opponents' over Tshwane dissolution ruling

6 October 2021 3:44 PM

Google to invest $1 bn to lift internet access in Africa

6 October 2021 3:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA