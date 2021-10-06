Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ramaphosa challenges teachers to keep SA's school dropout figure under 25%

6 October 2021 12:02 PM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Basic Education Department
SA education system
President Cyril Ramaphosa
National Teaching Awards

President Ramaphosa said that he was extremely saddened and concerned to hear how many young people had dropped out of school and were sitting at home.

KEMPTON PARK - President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged teachers to decrease the number of annual school dropouts to less than 25%.

Ramaphosa was in Kempton Park on Wednesday for the 21st National Teaching Awards where educators were being recognised for going beyond their responsibilities to teach children - an already difficult job that was made even more so this year amid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

President Ramaphosa said that he was extremely saddened and concerned to hear how many young people had dropped out of school and were sitting at home.

"You should walk the streets of our townships, the pathways of our villages... Go hunt them down and ask them why are they not in the classroom," he said.

He said during his door-to-door visits as part of the ANC's election campaigns ahead of next month’s local government elections, he's met many families whose children are no longer in school.

"If they leave school, you must find out why. Is it because you are boring and not exciting?"

Ramaphosa said that teachers played a pivotal role in the country's economy and must make sure that children finished their matric to give them a better chance at finding a decent job later on.

The president also praised the country’s teachers, hailing them as economic activists and one of the pillars of the country. He said that teachers had gone the extra mile to help children in difficult circumstances not to be left behind while battling with lockdown restrictions. Ramaphosa praised teachers for their resilience and professionalism during the pandemic.

The president said that teachers had the responsibility to raise children who were patriotic about their country but also conscious about the changing world around them.

“That at the school level, we should be bringing up young people who are going to be good citizens of our country who will not participate in crime, who will not participate in corruption and who will not also participate in gender-based violence.”

WATCH: Ramaphosa to teachers: It's our responsibility to keep them in schools

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa challenges teachers to keep SA's school dropout figure under 25%




