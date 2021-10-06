Do we really need provinces?
The Clement Manyathela Show received an email from a loyal listener, Reoagile Duma, who asked some important questions about the workings of government in South Africa. She wants to understand how the government works in terms of the responsibilities of the three tiers of government: local, provincial and national.
Why do we have three tiers of government and do we really need them? Should South Africa consider state and federal governments like the US where provinces would be able to self-govern to a certain extent? Would a two-tier government not be more agile and increase accountability?
University of Cape Town (UCT) Political Studies senior lecture Dr Vinothan Naidoo has more.
The reality that we inherited as a government is a historical inheritance which is a simplified structured government. Under apartheid, we had five different layers of government because of the racialistion of governance in the public service service, that was reduced down to three. The provincial government was restructured and reorganised. There was reorganisation of municipalities. We did away with race-based structures.Dr Vinothan Naidoo Political studies senior lecturer - UCT
When it comes to structural matters it is difficult for the government to have radical alterations because it could be quite disruptive for service delivery. For countries the size of South Africa there needs to be a kind of a regional political entity that can service the needs of a larger community. It makes sense because of the economies of scale.Dr Vinothan Naidoo Political studies senior lecturer - UCT
The issue are provinces doing enough because they are significantly empowered in legislation to be able to intervene and oversee and support the municipalities?Dr Vinothan Naidoo Political studies senior lecturer - UCT
Listen below for the full interview...
