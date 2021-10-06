DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng
The Democratic Alliance on Wednesday marched to shine the spotlight on water shortages in Johannesburg.
The party's leadership including John Steenhuisen, Natasha Mazzone, Solly Msimanga, the Joburg mayoral candidate Dr Mpho Phalatse as well as the Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke led the march.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, Ntseke says the issues are that there is water in dams but water is not reaching residents, especially in her area.
She adds money aimed at building reservoirs had been moved to getting PPEs.
I have spoken to different people and they will tell you that their own reservoirs will only last for two days and they are worried about the impact on the economy if we get to day zero.Refiloe Ntseke, Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance
She says as important as PPEs are, it cannot be that water budgets were moved to PPEs.
Listen below to the full conversation:
