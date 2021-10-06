R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community'
There has been plenty of derision on social media around the so-called state-of-the-art facility in the Eastern Cape that apparently cost the Enoch Mgijima Municipality R15-million.
Eastern Cape department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha has called for an immediate explanation from the municipality.
This is an area that has a lot of service-delivery problems such as water, sanitation, real issues that people are facing. How has the community been reacting?
Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema has more.
Where the actual stadium is you would see the area is in complete squalor, basically. You will find there are still mud houses, there is a crisis of water. Just as we were driving into the stadium we saw a queue of people who were trying to fetch water from a nearby tank, a neighbour's Jojo tank.Sipha Khema, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
You can see the socioeconomic conditions of people in this particular area, that money could have been used elsewhere to benefit the community. We spoke to the experts and they say according to them this is worth R4,6-million.Sipha Khema, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
We spoke to the municipal manager and she tried to explain that from the design leading up to the contractor. I spoke to the contractor and designer.Sipha Khema, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
Listen below for the full interview...
