Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM





According to an article in The Star, improving poverty-stricken households is the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) most pressing concern heading towards the national local elections this year.

Party leader Vuyo Zungula launched the manifesto in Mthatha over the weekend, saying the government has failed to meet the many challenges facing the nation such as the housing backlogs and social and economic segregation.

For local government the party said it will ensure that municipalities are tolerant, competent and consultative, thereby giving power to its citizens and place poverty reduction, research and development, innovation and socio-economic transformation at the forefront of local government policy priorities by designing instruments to implement effective public policies to achieve these objectives.

Afternoon Drive presenter John Perlman speaks to Zungula to find out more.

What is important in terms of qualifications is to ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers have the confidence to fight corruption. We do not have any specifications other than what the jobs require. Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement

The problem is that the majority of professionals do not want to work as chief financial officers and municipal managers because of politicisation [of those posts]. Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement

Any ATM-run municipality will have to intervene and subsisdise companies that are creating jobs. You need to create opportunities for people to be employed and run businesses and also make use of the informal economy. Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement

Listen below for the full interview...