'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Life is all about balance.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community' Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million. 6 October 2021 2:14 PM
Do we really need provinces? UCT political studies senior lecturer Dr Vinothan Naidoo says the issue is whether provinces are doing enough because they are sig... 6 October 2021 12:45 PM
Ramaphosa challenges teachers to keep SA's school dropout figure under 25% President Ramaphosa said that he was extremely saddened and concerned to hear how many young people had dropped out of school and... 6 October 2021 12:02 PM
View all Local
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being... 6 October 2021 11:14 AM
R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated. 6 October 2021 7:36 AM
View all Politics
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Mike Schussler
Manufacturing
Economic policy
Local manufacturing sector
Manufacturing industry
Metal workers

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

As the the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) goes on strike over a wage dispute, Economist Mike Schussler has drawn attention to the destruction of the country's manufacturing industry.

"We need an honest discussion about South Africa’s economic policy and the disaster that is taking place in much of our manufacturing industry" he writes in an article published on Moneyweb.

Schussler notes that manufacturing production levels over the three months to July were lower than at the start of 2005.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Chief Economist at Economists.co.za on The Money Show.

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

Schussler says that in 1969 - 52 years ago - more people were employed in South Africa's formal manufacturing sector than in the second quarter of 2021.

Not only do we have the highest unemployment rate in the world (and that's the standard one of 34.4%), if I look at it more broadly, I can say we're in the bottom four or five countries as a percentage of the population over 50 that's employed... It's now less than 35% whereas about 15-and-a-half years ago it was about 42%.

Mike Schussler, Chief economist - Economists.co.za

Ever fewer people are working and ever more people are not working. The dependency ratio's really gone through the roof!

Mike Schussler, Chief Economist - Economists.co.za

And we've now got manufacturing employment back at levels we last had in 1969 - that's 52 years ago. It's really shocking and yet we're not producing - we're producing 15% less than we did in 2008...

Mike Schussler, Chief Economist - Economists.co.za

... but because we get paid more, more and more people lose their jobs... The poverty increases, the unemployment increases and the inequality increases.

Mike Schussler, Chief Economist - Economists.co.za

While many economies have evolved from being manufacturers, has South Africa done enough not only for its own development but to replace jobs that have been lost?

RELATED: SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report

I think everybody has grown their services sector more than their manufacturing, but we're the only emerging market other than Russia that's lost jobs in its manufacturing sector in the last decade to 2017. These are World Bank figures that take a while to collect...

Mike Schussler, Chief Economist - Economists.co.za

On this continent today, Egypt and Ethiopia and Nigeria have more people in manufacturing than we do... If you think back, Ethiopia was seen as a basket case and today they have a 600% increase in employment in manufacturing....

Mike Schussler, Chief Economist - Economists.co.za

He notes that South Africa is being carried by mining thanks to the commodities boom and also by agriculture, which manufacturing is unable to do.

It's a really bad sign for us going forward because manufacturing produces the things that you transport, you store, you sell, you earn money from... It adds value to agriculture, to your mining... That's not happening in South Africa.

Mike Schussler, Chief Economist - Economists.co.za

It's very difficult for many of our firms to compete because we don't have the power supply... we don't have the water supply, we have high labour costs, we have huge regulations...

Mike Schussler, Chief Economist - Economists.co.za

... and then we have BEE, which is just another way of saying 'Black Economic Impoverishment' because it is elite-driven and it does not benefit most people.

Mike Schussler, Chief Economist - Economists.co.za

Discussing wages, Schussler notes that local manufacturing workers are getting paid on average as much as those in Eastern European countries.

"They are not the cheapest in the world but they produce a lot more than us."

South Africa needs honest discussions on the questions of wages, regulations and general attitudes towards business to slow down disinvestment he says.

Listen to Schussler's passionate argument in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'




6 October 2021 7:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Mike Schussler
Manufacturing
Economic policy
Local manufacturing sector
Manufacturing industry
Metal workers

More from Business

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The games people play are the games businesses play

6 October 2021 7:15 PM

Are you a player or being played?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening

6 October 2021 5:44 PM

The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'

5 October 2021 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores

5 October 2021 8:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners

5 October 2021 8:09 PM

'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant

5 October 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan

4 October 2021 7:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM

6 October 2021 5:30 PM

African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula says his party will ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers have the confidence to fight corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC

6 October 2021 5:11 PM

Fresh from his release from prison, former president Jacob Zuma took time to encourage voters to vote ANC in the upcoming elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng

6 October 2021 5:01 PM

Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster

6 October 2021 11:14 AM

Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being hailed as heroes by the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted

6 October 2021 7:36 AM

Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC

5 October 2021 7:42 AM

Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?

4 October 2021 4:22 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper

4 October 2021 1:03 PM

National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi

28 September 2021 3:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi

27 September 2021 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)

27 September 2021 6:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK

21 September 2021 9:04 PM

'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert

18 September 2021 9:00 AM

#702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC

Politics

Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM

Politics

The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium'

Local

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Dept has raised R340bn through infrastructure symposium

6 October 2021 8:37 PM

1 person who was among those wearing Numsa t-shirts shot dead in Boksburg

6 October 2021 8:11 PM

Maile denies DA claims that administrators left Tshwane with R4bn deficit

6 October 2021 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA