'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC





The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Tuesday posted a video of former president Jacob Zuma encouraging people to go vote for the African National Congress (ANC).

He said that hearing people wouldn't be voting at the upcoming elections touched his heart.

"The time for local government elections has now arrived, I have heard about some people saying that they will not cast their votes in the upcoming polls, and that has touched my heart".

Zuma went on to encourage people to vote for the party that "brought freedom".

John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the impact this message could have on voters or whether some of his supporters in KZN may not be moved by it.

He's a leader who continues to love the ANC even though there are some in his corner and I think, by and large, he as well feels hard done by the current leadership in the ANC. They remain people who love the organisation. So it's not necessarily a surprise to see him coming to say 'go vote for the ANC'. I would've been surprised if he said don't vote for the ANC. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics reporter

