'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Life is all about balance.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community' Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million. 6 October 2021 2:14 PM
Do we really need provinces? UCT political studies senior lecturer Dr Vinothan Naidoo says the issue is whether provinces are doing enough because they are sig... 6 October 2021 12:45 PM
Ramaphosa challenges teachers to keep SA's school dropout figure under 25% President Ramaphosa said that he was extremely saddened and concerned to hear how many young people had dropped out of school and... 6 October 2021 12:02 PM
View all Local
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being... 6 October 2021 11:14 AM
R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated. 6 October 2021 7:36 AM
View all Politics
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC

6 October 2021 5:11 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
African National Congress (ANC)

Fresh from his release from prison, former president Jacob Zuma took time to encourage voters to vote ANC in the upcoming elections.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Tuesday posted a video of former president Jacob Zuma encouraging people to go vote for the African National Congress (ANC).

He said that hearing people wouldn't be voting at the upcoming elections touched his heart.

"The time for local government elections has now arrived, I have heard about some people saying that they will not cast their votes in the upcoming polls, and that has touched my heart".

Zuma went on to encourage people to vote for the party that "brought freedom".

John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the impact this message could have on voters or whether some of his supporters in KZN may not be moved by it.

He's a leader who continues to love the ANC even though there are some in his corner and I think, by and large, he as well feels hard done by the current leadership in the ANC. They remain people who love the organisation. So it's not necessarily a surprise to see him coming to say 'go vote for the ANC'. I would've been surprised if he said don't vote for the ANC.

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics reporter

Listen to the full interview below...




6 October 2021 5:11 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
African National Congress (ANC)

More from Politics

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM

6 October 2021 5:30 PM

African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula says his party will ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers have the confidence to fight corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng

6 October 2021 5:01 PM

Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster

6 October 2021 11:14 AM

Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being hailed as heroes by the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted

6 October 2021 7:36 AM

Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC

5 October 2021 7:42 AM

Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?

4 October 2021 4:22 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper

4 October 2021 1:03 PM

National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC

Politics

Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM

Politics

The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium'

Local

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Dept has raised R340bn through infrastructure symposium

6 October 2021 8:37 PM

1 person who was among those wearing Numsa t-shirts shot dead in Boksburg

6 October 2021 8:11 PM

Maile denies DA claims that administrators left Tshwane with R4bn deficit

6 October 2021 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA