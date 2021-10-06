The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium'
The Eastern Cape government seems to have found itself in hot water yet again over a multimillion-rand project that appears to be sub-standard.
This time around it’s a R15 million stadium in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality with pictures going viral on social media.
Officials are seen cutting hazard tape to mark the opening of the new stadium with just two bleachers completed.
Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over the project but has asked for time to establish the facts in the latest saga.
John Perlman speaks to Zintle Bobelo, Journalist at _The Rep, _about the controversial project.
Initially, the project started in 2019 but it had to come to a halt due to some glitches involving Environmental Affairs, but it recently commenced in March this year.Zintle Bobelo, Journalist at The Rep
It's said to be used for soccer and rugby as well. The condition of the facility itself is of a poor standard if I can put it like myself... It's an area that is surrounded by villages where there is poor service delivery. People there have been complaining they don't have water, so it's an area that people call a forgotten town.Zintle Bobelo, Journalist at The Rep,
Listen to the full interview below...
