First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Life is all about balance.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community' Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million. 6 October 2021 2:14 PM
Do we really need provinces? UCT political studies senior lecturer Dr Vinothan Naidoo says the issue is whether provinces are doing enough because they are sig... 6 October 2021 12:45 PM
Ramaphosa challenges teachers to keep SA's school dropout figure under 25% President Ramaphosa said that he was extremely saddened and concerned to hear how many young people had dropped out of school and... 6 October 2021 12:02 PM
View all Local
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being... 6 October 2021 11:14 AM
R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated. 6 October 2021 7:36 AM
View all Politics
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening

6 October 2021 5:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Youth unemployment
WhatsApp
Rob Stokes
The Knowledge Trust
career guidance
#WhatsAppExpo

The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.

Young South Africans can benefit from the world's first Education and Career Expo on WhatsApp, thanks to The Knowledge Trust.

It goes live on Wednesday (6 October) after the scheduled launch on Tuesday was delayed when Facebook platforms went down.

The three-month-long free expo gives young people access to career guidance, education and employment.

It's available in South Africa and Nigeria.

The first month focuses on career guidance, helping participants to understand the paths available to them and to get advice from industry experts.

Month 2 is education, introducing young people to employers, training providers and organisations who sponsor young talent.

The third month looks at employment, inviting participants to engage with companies across the world and apply for opportunities.

Image: Dean Moriarty on Pixabay

How does The Knowledge Trust deliver an expo on WhatsApp? Bruce Whitfield asks chairperson Rob Stokes.

WhatsApp is an amazing platform to deliver experiences on. You create a 'bot', an automated questioning system, and our members can access this bot and all the information from all of our education partners and corporate partners...

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

There used to be these things called expos in the pre-Covid era... They couldn't hold the Youth Expo last year and unfortunately it's not happening again this year, so we've had to find a solution!

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

Not only does a WhatsApp expo work in the Covid world, it suits the youth of today who spend most of their lives on their phones says Stokes.

And, importantly, it works from an accessibility perspective too.

Data on WhatsApp is dramatically cheaper - I think it's a third of the price. So it really allows us to open up to a far wider audience than you can have with a traditional expo...

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

... but it works on a similar basis... Each of our education partners has a stand, there are halls participants can go into for different topics and you just navigate yourself through Whatsapp...

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

The Knowledge Trust has been going for about a year in South Africa.... We turned on the WhatsApp [function] in February and it just absolutely exploded. It's really a testament to the nature of South Africa and its youth and data accessibility.

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

Find out more about The Knowledge Trust on their website and click on the link to register for the expo.

Listen to the conversation with Stokes below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening




6 October 2021 5:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Youth unemployment
WhatsApp
Rob Stokes
The Knowledge Trust
career guidance
#WhatsAppExpo

More from Business

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The games people play are the games businesses play

6 October 2021 7:15 PM

Are you a player or being played?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'

5 October 2021 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores

5 October 2021 8:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners

5 October 2021 8:09 PM

'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant

5 October 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan

4 October 2021 7:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium'

6 October 2021 4:39 PM

Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over a project involving a R15-million sports facility but has asked for time to establish the facts in the latest saga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community'

6 October 2021 2:14 PM

Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do we really need provinces?

6 October 2021 12:45 PM

UCT political studies senior lecturer Dr Vinothan Naidoo says the issue is whether provinces are doing enough because they are significantly empowered in legislation to be able to oversee municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa challenges teachers to keep SA's school dropout figure under 25%

6 October 2021 12:02 PM

President Ramaphosa said that he was extremely saddened and concerned to hear how many young people had dropped out of school and were sitting at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores

5 October 2021 8:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU

5 October 2021 4:39 PM

John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about why they want their funding model to be reviewed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers

5 October 2021 3:48 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Motor Body Repairers' Association director Richard Green about their concerns over unpublished information on second-hand cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages

5 October 2021 2:50 PM

Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is confident that a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Eskom before the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'

5 October 2021 1:12 PM

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they marched to the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council to force employers to listen to our demands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healing from poor treatment by in-laws

5 October 2021 11:26 AM

Both men and women called in and sent messages about the bad treatment meted especially by mothers- and sisters-in-law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC

Politics

Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM

Politics

The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium'

Local

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Dept has raised R340bn through infrastructure symposium

6 October 2021 8:37 PM

1 person who was among those wearing Numsa t-shirts shot dead in Boksburg

6 October 2021 8:11 PM

Maile denies DA claims that administrators left Tshwane with R4bn deficit

6 October 2021 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA