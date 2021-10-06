Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on organised labour to join a national stayaway on Thursday.
The strike action coincides with the Global Day for Decent Work, as South Africa struggles to boost economic recovery in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The strike... is focused on pushing both government and the private sector to act to fix the economic mess that the country finds itself in, and take seriously the issues that are affecting workers and South Africans in general."
RELATED: Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown'
Thousands of members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have already been on strike for two days.
Cosatu's demands include the reversal of budget cuts "that have led to an unacceptable wage freeze in the public service, the disintegration of the CCMA, and retrenchments in State-Owned Companies".
#NUM threw its weight behind the upcoming Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU)’s socio-economic national strike set to take place tomorrow Thursday, the 07th of October 2021 as part of the Global Day for #DecentWork @Newzroom405 #NationalStrike pic.twitter.com/jvD4iEIa8c— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) October 6, 2021
Cosatu is set to embark on a national strike on Thursday. The union is calling on members to come out in their numbers and join the protest action. It wants the government and private sector to fix the economic mess of the country. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/DVXjkThb8z— eNCA (@eNCA) October 5, 2021
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's Parliamentary Co-ordinator.
A strike is always a point of last resort for workers because it is a sacrifice for workers who lose wages when they embark on a strike because employers apply a 'no work no pay' rule...Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu
We're quite pleased with some of the engagements taking place. Obviously we have to support Numsa. We think Numsa's demands are fairly reasonable. They're asking for inflation-plus increases.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu
Parks says Cosatu is very pleased with the solidarity displayed by the unions in the mining sector.
That's NUM, Amcu, Solidarity and Uasa that have adopted a common position that really speaks to workers' unity.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu
How does going on strike help to address the unemployment situation in South Africa?
RELATED: 'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Whitfield refers to figures that show that in the second quarter of 2021 there were fewer workers employed in manufacturing than 50 years ago.
It's a question of balancing says Parks.
On the issue of wage negotiations that's part of collective bargaining, workers just want their salaries to be protected from inflation...Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu
... but I would agree that we've seen manufacturing shrink over the past decades... It requires a complex series of interventions. It requires us to protect fragile industries from cheap subsidised imports... It also speaks to how do we improve the competitiveness of these companies...Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu
We have to look at what are the blockages to our economic growth... We've had a very positive commodities boom recently but we've not been able to take collective advantage of it because Transnet is in serious crisis. We can't get our goods out of our ports or in to our ports and the markets quickly enough....Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu
Listen to the conversation with the Cosatu representative below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
More from Business
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
The games people play are the games businesses play
Are you a player or being played?Read More
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening
The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.Read More
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
More from Politics
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM
African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula says his party will ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers have the confidence to fight corruption.Read More
'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC
Fresh from his release from prison, former president Jacob Zuma took time to encourage voters to vote ANC in the upcoming elections.Read More
DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng
Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led.Read More
'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster
Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being hailed as heroes by the party.Read More
R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted
Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated.Read More
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC
Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party.Read More
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.Read More
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?
Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the previous ones.Read More