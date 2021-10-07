Streaming issues? Report here
We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu

7 October 2021 7:57 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cosatu
Workers
national strike

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla gives more insight on the national strike.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) will on Thursday embark on a national stayaway and has called on organised labour to join.

As South Africa struggles to boost economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the strike will coincide with the Global Day for Decent Work.

RELATED: Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

Workers affiliated with Casatu will be protesting against retrenchments, high levels of unemployment, gender-based violence, what they call an attack on collective bargaining as well as corruption.

Bongani Bingwa chats to spokesperson Sizwe Pamla to give more insight on the national strike.

Cosatu can guarantee the safety and protection for workers not striking. Ours is a legitimate strike and yes, we do persuade people but we are not going to force anyone to join the strike.

Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

He adds that if Cosatu forced people to strike, it would be doing the same thing that it is striking about which is the bullying tactics of employers and the exploitation.

Listen below to the full conversation:




