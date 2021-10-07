We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) will on Thursday embark on a national stayaway and has called on organised labour to join.
As South Africa struggles to boost economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the strike will coincide with the Global Day for Decent Work.
RELATED: Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Workers affiliated with Casatu will be protesting against retrenchments, high levels of unemployment, gender-based violence, what they call an attack on collective bargaining as well as corruption.
Bongani Bingwa chats to spokesperson Sizwe Pamla to give more insight on the national strike.
Cosatu can guarantee the safety and protection for workers not striking. Ours is a legitimate strike and yes, we do persuade people but we are not going to force anyone to join the strike.Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu
He adds that if Cosatu forced people to strike, it would be doing the same thing that it is striking about which is the bullying tactics of employers and the exploitation.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?
The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM
African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula says his party will ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers have the confidence to fight corruption.Read More
'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC
Fresh from his release from prison, former president Jacob Zuma took time to encourage voters to vote ANC in the upcoming elections.Read More
DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng
Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led.Read More
'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster
Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being hailed as heroes by the party.Read More
R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted
Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated.Read More
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC
Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party.Read More