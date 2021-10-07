Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?





President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched the inaugural Women’s Economic Assembly which seeks to find more opportunities for women-owned businesses and to tackle inequality in key sectors of the economy.

At the launch on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he wanted to see greater progress in ensuring full economic participation of women in the country.

Is this assembly another talk shop with less impact?

Bongani Bongwa chats to the Presidency's deputy director-general Namhla Mniki to give more insight on the assembly.

The assembly was launched by a combination of a number of government departments working with women business associations. This is everyone coming together recognising that the economy is structurally biased against women. Namhla Mniki, Deputy director-general - The Presidency

She adds that this initiative will be monitored very closely throughout the years.

Listen below to the full conversation: