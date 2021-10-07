Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched the inaugural Women’s Economic Assembly which seeks to find more opportunities for women-owned businesses and to tackle inequality in key sectors of the economy.
At the launch on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he wanted to see greater progress in ensuring full economic participation of women in the country.
Is this assembly another talk shop with less impact?
Bongani Bongwa chats to the Presidency's deputy director-general Namhla Mniki to give more insight on the assembly.
The assembly was launched by a combination of a number of government departments working with women business associations. This is everyone coming together recognising that the economy is structurally biased against women.Namhla Mniki, Deputy director-general - The Presidency
She adds that this initiative will be monitored very closely throughout the years.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla gives more insight on the national strike.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM
African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula says his party will ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers have the confidence to fight corruption.Read More
'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC
Fresh from his release from prison, former president Jacob Zuma took time to encourage voters to vote ANC in the upcoming elections.Read More
DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng
Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led.Read More
'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster
Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being hailed as heroes by the party.Read More
R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted
Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated.Read More
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC
Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party.Read More
More from Business
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
The games people play are the games businesses play
Are you a player or being played?Read More
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening
The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.Read More
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More