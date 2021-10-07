



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings

Mom charging 7-year-old rent in an effort to teach him on saving goes viral

Social media is talking after a mother went viral after she said she charges her son rent in an effort to teach him how to save.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: