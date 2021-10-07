



The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me'

Social media is talking after Adele hinted on the release of her new single Easy On Me to be released soon.

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

