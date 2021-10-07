Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself





One of South Africas best vocalists Kelly Khumalo says one of the pressures she faces in the music industry is having her private life made public.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out, Khumalo says her music offering changed from pop to soul after she found herself.

Khumalo says her collaboration with the late Robbie Malinga changed her life.

From then onwards my life was never the same, I was never seen as this young girl full of energy, now I was seen as a proper singer. Kelly Khumalo, Musician

There is a lot of pressure in this industry and it changes all the time. What has grounded me is being true to myself. Kelly Khumalo, Musician

Speaking on her calling, Khumalo says it is very broad.

I understand that my ministry is not only about my music but what God is doing in my life and I think Life with kelly Khumalo has taught me that. That every struggle, every shortcoming I had in my life was building me up for this point I am in my life. Kelly Khumalo, Musician

What I have learnt recently is that it's very easy for someone to say unamadlozi not knowing ukuthi amadlozi wakho abuyaphi and what they want and what they did in their past lives. Kelly Khumalo, Musician

What I have learnt in my journey of spirituality is every gift is unique and it needs special attention and it needs to be treated differently. Kelly Khumalo, Musician

Speaking about her children, Khumalo says it is sad having to raise her kids alone but she has support.

It's tough and it gets to a point where I am not a man and I cannot teach my son how to be a man. Kelly Khumalo, Musician

She adds that she talks with Thingo about why her father (Senzo Meyiwa) is not here.

I loved that man and he loved me. Kelly Khumalo, Musician

