Eskom warns power grid under pressure due to generating unit breakdowns
CAPE TOWN - Eskom is asking the public to use electricity sparingly as it deals with several breakdowns that are putting stress on the power grid.
The utility's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that more than 19,000 megawatts had been lost from the grid, the vast majority because of breakdowns.
He said that they were not planning to implement power cuts but he warned that if they lost any more capacity they might be forced to.
The last time we had rolling blackouts was in late July.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2021
Eskom urges the public to reduce usage of electricity as the system is under pressure due to a number of generating unit breakdowns@News24 @SABCNews @Newzroom405 @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/D4YeUyYSM6
