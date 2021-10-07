Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a board of inquiry to look into National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office.
The president has confirmed that he wrote to Sitole in September and gave him 14 days to respond relating to allegations that he failed to cooperate with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
The national police commissioner has since submitted his representations.
In January this year, the High Court found that Sitole and his two deputies had placed the interest of the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the country.
It was found that Sitole and his colleagues refused for three years to hand over documents to Ipid relating to a probe they were conducting into the procurement process of a grabber used for surveillance.
He appealed that ruling and the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the judgement in June.\
The price was allegedly inflated at the time and there are questions about what the money was to be used for as the attempted sale happened during the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec conference.
In a statement on Thursday, the Presidency said that the president set up the inquiry in terms of Section 9 of the South African Police Services Act of 1995 and with Section 8 of the same Act, 68 of 1995.
These sections deal with the loss of confidence in a provincial or national police commissioner and the misconduct of these officials.
Sitole has responded to Ramaphosa's letter, but details of his response remain unclear for now.
According to the South African Police Service Act of 1995, President Ramaphosa has to set up an inquiry.
It’s not yet clear who will head this inquiry, but Ramphosa said it is on grounds of alleged misconduct and his fitness to hold office.
Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led.Read More