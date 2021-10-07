One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday announced a list of independent municipal candidates to stand as mayoral candidates.
These independent candidates will contest in at least five municipalities in the country ahead of the local government elections on 1 November.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Maimane says the movement has picked the best candidates across the country to represent their communities under its umbrella.
The biggest difference between us and a political party, is that political parties give you the candidate. We have said if you want power to the people, you want us the people to tell you who the best candidate is and we have set up umbrella bodies for them to be able to contest.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
Maimane further explains the importance of independent candidates in a South African political context.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @OneSA_Movement/Twitter
