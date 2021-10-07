'Historic announcement' as WHO introduces life-changing malaria vaccine
The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday introduced a malaria vaccine for children, a first against the disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year.
The decision followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi where more than 2-million doses of this vaccine were given.
It is called Mosquirix and was developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.
Goodbye Malaria co-founder and CEO Sherwin Charles has more.
It is a historic announcement. It really gives us a new tool and allows us to catch up on our malaria ambitions. Even before COVID-19 we had fallen behind the curve. Being able to have a new tool that has a mechanism to get to our children in Africa, this is exciting news for us in the malaria world.Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Twitter
