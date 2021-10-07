Streaming issues? Report here
'Historic announcement' as WHO introduces life-changing malaria vaccine

7 October 2021 2:10 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
World Health Organisation WHO
Goodbye Malaria
Sherwin Charles

Goodbye Malaria co-founder and CEO Sherwin Charles says it is exciting to have a new tool that has a mechanism to help children in Africa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday introduced a malaria vaccine for children, a first against the disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year.

The decision followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi where more than 2-million doses of this vaccine were given.

It is called Mosquirix and was developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

Goodbye Malaria co-founder and CEO Sherwin Charles has more.

It is a historic announcement. It really gives us a new tool and allows us to catch up on our malaria ambitions. Even before COVID-19 we had fallen behind the curve. Being able to have a new tool that has a mechanism to get to our children in Africa, this is exciting news for us in the malaria world.

Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO - Goodbye Malaria

Listen below for the full interview...




