DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal
The Democratic Alliance said on Thursday that it was removing offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal.
READ: 'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster
There has been outrage from South Africans of different races over the shocking local government elections poster in Phoenix, Durban.
The DA has put up these banners in Phoenix. The party says they will be going up across different parts of KZN. TLM pic.twitter.com/qryAt5PLUz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2021
HERE IS THE LETTER:
The Democratic Alliance is in the process of removing posters in KZN, which have inadvertently caused offence.
In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this.
As these posters were unsanctioned by the DA leader, party structures and party campaign leadership, I am arranging the removal of these posters today.
Sometimes in politics our words may be poorly chosen, but I wish to assure the public, without contradiction, that my intentions are always sincere.
My intended message was that in the massive void created by a failing state, unable to secure South Africans’ homes and businesses during the riots, some heroic residents were forced to stand up and do what the police and army were unable to do. This action was met with allegations of racism from the ANC.
At no point did I, nor the DA, and at no point would I or the DA ever condone or support those who undertook vigilante actions. In fact, I once again condemn those who undertook vigilante actions which cost lives and damage to property.
The DA is a party of non-racialism and it was never my intention to cause any other perception.
I remain steadfastly committed to all people in South Africa, united in our diversity, and our campaign will continue to show South Africa that only the DA can and will get things done.
My singular focus is to continue to guide KZN towards the election in three weeks' time.
Dean Macpherson MP
DA KZN Chairperson
More from Politics
One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates
Leader Mmusi Maimane says the best candidates have been picked to represent their communities under the movement's umbrella.Read More
Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 days to respond relating to allegations that he failed to cooperate with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).Read More
We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla gives more insight on the national strike.Read More
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?
The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM
African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula says his party will ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers have the confidence to fight corruption.Read More
'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC
Fresh from his release from prison, former president Jacob Zuma took time to encourage voters to vote ANC in the upcoming elections.Read More
DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng
Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led.Read More