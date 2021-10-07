Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal

7 October 2021 1:33 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Durban
Democratic Alliance DA
Phoenix
Democratic Alliance Dean Macpherson
Durban looting

The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban.

The Democratic Alliance said on Thursday that it was removing offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal.

READ: 'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster

There has been outrage from South Africans of different races over the shocking local government elections poster in Phoenix, Durban.

HERE IS THE LETTER:

The Democratic Alliance is in the process of removing posters in KZN, which have inadvertently caused offence.

In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this.

As these posters were unsanctioned by the DA leader, party structures and party campaign leadership, I am arranging the removal of these posters today.

Sometimes in politics our words may be poorly chosen, but I wish to assure the public, without contradiction, that my intentions are always sincere.

My intended message was that in the massive void created by a failing state, unable to secure South Africans’ homes and businesses during the riots, some heroic residents were forced to stand up and do what the police and army were unable to do. This action was met with allegations of racism from the ANC.

At no point did I, nor the DA, and at no point would I or the DA ever condone or support those who undertook vigilante actions. In fact, I once again condemn those who undertook vigilante actions which cost lives and damage to property.

The DA is a party of non-racialism and it was never my intention to cause any other perception.

I remain steadfastly committed to all people in South Africa, united in our diversity, and our campaign will continue to show South Africa that only the DA can and will get things done.

My singular focus is to continue to guide KZN towards the election in three weeks' time.

Dean Macpherson MP

DA KZN Chairperson




