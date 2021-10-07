How traditional and western health workers can carry out mental health care
The South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) says African traditional healing of faith healing and western medicine can and should work together.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, member of the South African Society of PsychiatristsDr Lerato Dikobe-Kalane says majoring of people are in rural areas where they don't have exposure to western medicine.
South Africa has 975 registered psychiatrists serving a population of 60 million.
We need to get to a point where first and foremost as health professionals we respect each other as a western doctor I need to respect my traditional doctor.Dr Lerato Dikobe-Kalane, Member - South African Society of Psychiatrists
Traditional medicine is not only African medicine. We need to first acknowledge that we are skilled in our particular way of being skilled and we all have something to offer to the person before us.Dr Lerato Dikobe-Kalane, Member - South African Society of Psychiatrists
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/3wW2fBjptQo
