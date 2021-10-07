Scooter business booming for three years in a row





The scooter business has seen a massive boom in the last three years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the increase in sales as many people have moved to e-commerce.

John Perlman speaks to the Owner of Big Boy Fourways for more details.

We have to sell stock that we don't have and as soon as the stock arrives, we send it to the client as soon as possible. Conrad Botha, Owner - Big Boy Fourways

Everything is manufactured in China, it comes in a box and we assemble it and we sell it out. Conrad Botha, Owner - Big Boy Fourways

In the last three years, it has not slowed down, every month we see an increase. Conrad Botha, Owner - Big Boy Fourways

