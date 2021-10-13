'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
A DirectAxis client approached consumer journalist Wendy Knowler when she discovered the six-month payment holiday she accepted during the Covid-19 pandemic had added an unexpected amount of time to her loan term.
What it has done is extend her payment term not by six months, not even by 12, but by a full 20 months.
This of course also hugely increases the amount of money she has to pay back.
She’ll end up paying R325 600 for that R120 000, or R61 600 more than she would have, had she not taken that payment holiday.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Did she in fact have a legitimate contract with DirectAxis?
In the process of following up over the past week, Knowler asked the client to apply for the voice recording of her call with the agent.
They [Sanlam's PR company] got back to me this week to say they played it to her over the phone on Friday... I asked them to send her her own copy so that she could listen to the recording in her own time on her own terms.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
It turns out Indira hadn't had that call, she hadn't listened to the recording...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Indira told Knowler she had filled in the form she'd been requested to, and sent it to the legal department.
The consumer ninja was then informed on Tuesday that what had been officially relayed to her had actually been "a misunderstanding"
Indira was finally able to listen to the recording today (Wednesday).
What I wanted to establish is how much they disclosed in terms of the impact... She initially took three months, and then another three months, that was the maximum.. On the first call they didn't say how many months it was going to add...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler doesn't believe that the client in this case was able to make an informed decision.
DirectAxis also acknowledged that they did not contact her when the follow-up email sent to her bounced back.
I've got a big issue with telesales calls or anything conducted over the phone where the important things are read very fast... I asked Indira if she even heard the word 'term extension' and she said no... Then at some point she must have extended it by another three months.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
With the late release of the recording Knowler has not had time to go back to the company and find out if they will do anything about this case.
Part 3 of the saga will be coming up on The Money Show, she promises.
Listen to the full story in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/shutterhero/shutterhero2005/shutterhero200500198/146520566-paying-buying-or-selling-houses-cars-motorcycles-monthly-installment-payment-concept.jpg
More from Business
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots'
Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.Read More
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.Read More
When might happen next for China and Taiwan
Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.Read More
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode
'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at YocoRead More
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy RiceRead More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%
'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital).Read More
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa
Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
More from Local
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs
The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa.Read More
Eskom to suspend power cuts from Thursday morning
Utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says there was a risk of implementing it again at short notice if the system got overloaded.Read More
Sheriff seizes 17 embattled Emfuleni municipality vehicles
What will happen now that the embattled Emfuleni Municipality has had cars taken as a result of a dispute with employees?Read More
'It's a team effort,' says Gift of the Givers founder on receiving top award
Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman also acknowledges the work done by frontline workers such as nurses, police, teachers and South Africans in general.Read More
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery
The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.Read More
Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare
Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.Read More
Localisation of goods in government departments gets the nod
Clement Manyathela speaks to Department of Trade and Industry chief economist Stephen Hanival and Free Market Foundation deputy director Chris Hattingh.Read More
DA's polling shows Phoenix posters may have backfired on party, Steenhuisen
Sources said that internal party polling had shown that it was on an upward trajectory before the row, which forced the party's KwaZulu-Natal leadership to take down banners in the predominantly Indian suburb.Read More
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Lifestyle
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode
'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at YocoRead More
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts
In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, Kenny Maistry.Read More
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery
The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.Read More
WATCH: Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy RiceRead More
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months'
The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron.Read More
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global
Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.Read More
More from Opinion
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right'
Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy RiceRead More
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.Read More
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.Read More
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris.Read More