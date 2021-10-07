Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Insurance companies' refusal to pay business interruption claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a slew of cases taken to court.
Some of the reigning uncertainty about these claims was put to bed on Thursday - the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled against Santam and ordered it to pay 18 months' of lockdown claims.
The short-term insurer had brought an appeal against a Western Cape High Court judgment to challenge an 18-month indemnity period.
The SCA decision means Santam has to pay Ma-Afrika Hotels and The Stellenbosch Kitchen R105.5 million and R16.9 million respectively, for losses due to business interruption.
In July, consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) said South Africa's insurers had turned their backs on the tourism and hospitality sector by taking premiums and denying claims.
Santam said in a statement that it is pleased Thursday's judgment has brought legal clarity and finality on the interpretation and application of certain contingent business interruption (CBI) policies.
"We look forward to concluding all CBI claims payments as soon as possible" said CEO Lizé Lambrechts.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lambrechts and the CEO of ICA, Ryan Woolley.
Lambrechts reiterates that it is important for to understand what the real legal position is not only for Santam, but also for its reinsurers.
Our reinsurers will really pick up quite a big part of the bill of the claims that we will be paying.Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam
We are pleased that we have certainty... and we will commence processing these claims. Having said that, we've already paid quite a lot of money to our policy holders, including these impacted policy holders, with the relief payments that we did in August last year already...Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam
... and then we've continued to pay interim payments on the basis of the three months that we were quite certain about.Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam
Lambrechts says the judgment affects less than a third of Santam's 3,200 notified claims, where the policy wording is similar to the Ma-Afrika wording.
ICA's Ryan Woolley says the ruling is wonderful news for its clients as it is for many families.
As we've heard from Lizé Lambrechts there are roughly 1,000 policy holders that are impacted... and this will go through to their employees and their communities...Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
It is 20 months down the line and if you read the judgment... one part that is quite scathing says that essentially Santam had twisted and turned and changed tack in order to studiously avoid liability at every turn...Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
That in itself is quite a statement for the insurers to understand... probably 10-20% of the clients that were with us from the start may not have survived.Ryan Woolley, CEO - Insurance Claims Africa
Listen to the full interviews below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Source : https://twitter.com/SantamInsurance/photo
