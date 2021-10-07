Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night The power utility said stage 2 load shedding would start at 9pm on Thursday and end at 5am on Friday, then on Friday at 9pm and en... 7 October 2021 6:41 PM
View all Local
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates Leader Mmusi Maimane says the best candidates have been picked to represent their communities under the movement's umbrella. 7 October 2021 1:11 PM
View all Politics
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Scooter business booming for three years in a row John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries. 7 October 2021 4:40 PM
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
View all Business
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe

7 October 2021 8:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Clean energy
Coal
Joburg indaba
COP26
coal power
Paris Agreement
energy transition
Andrew Lane
dependence on coal

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at a media briefing on the coronavirus on 25 March 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

There is huge trepidation about South Africa moving too quickly in its efforts to phase out coal comments Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

With incentives being put in place to get us to reduce our coal dependency, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has warned again about the economic risks of doing this in a hurry.

RELATED: Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem

Mantashe was speaking at the 2021 Joburg Indaba virtual mining conference.

If we get green funding, I support it. But we should not collapse our economy because they are greedy for green funding... I think it is a dangerous step to take.

Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral Resources and Energy

I am not saying coal for ever... I am saying let's manage our transition step by step rather than being emotional...

Gwede Mantashe, Minister - Mineral Resources and Energy

Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane who is the Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa.

He asks Lane if the Energy Minister has a point.

I think he's right that one shouldn't just falling over one's self to grab funding that's available, but this transition is going to come faster than we think.

Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa

Lane notes that there is risk involved in this energy transition, considering the coal-fired power generation industry provides a lot of jobs.

However, he says, there is a certain inevitability about it.

Funding is becoming more expensive, and with the high carbon content of our exports and this set of border taxes in other countries I think that this thing's going to come on us faster than we think.

Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa

We will probably be slower than the rest of the world because of our huge carbon dependence and just the socio-economic state of the country, but I certainly think it will happen quicker than what's contemplated in the current version of the IRP [Integrated Resource Plan].

Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa

Coal will not disappear forever - while clean coal technology still has a long way to go it is still a possibility, Lane says.

It's not a binary choice. We've got to find the right choice that works for us and makes the right trade-offs in terms of climate change and socio-economic outcomes.

Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa

For more from Lane, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe




7 October 2021 8:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gwede Mantashe
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Clean energy
Coal
Joburg indaba
COP26
coal power
Paris Agreement
energy transition
Andrew Lane
dependence on coal

More from Business

South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'

7 October 2021 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why has the SME sector been supressed?

7 October 2021 7:35 PM

Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims

7 October 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scooter business booming for three years in a row

7 October 2021 4:40 PM

John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?

7 October 2021 7:54 AM

The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The games people play are the games businesses play

6 October 2021 7:15 PM

Are you a player or being played?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening

6 October 2021 5:44 PM

The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal

7 October 2021 1:33 PM

The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates

7 October 2021 1:11 PM

Leader Mmusi Maimane says the best candidates have been picked to represent their communities under the movement's umbrella.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office

7 October 2021 12:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 days to respond relating to allegations that he failed to cooperate with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu

7 October 2021 7:57 AM

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla gives more insight on the national strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?

7 October 2021 7:54 AM

The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM

6 October 2021 5:30 PM

African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula says his party will ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers have the confidence to fight corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC

6 October 2021 5:11 PM

Fresh from his release from prison, former president Jacob Zuma took time to encourage voters to vote ANC in the upcoming elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng

6 October 2021 5:01 PM

Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night

Local

Why police commissioner Sitole was not suspended earlier

Local

DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal

Politics

EWN Highlights

Cosatu confident it put enough pressure on govt to reconsider wage hikes

7 October 2021 7:51 PM

There's been a leadership crisis at SAPS for a long time - researcher

7 October 2021 7:38 PM

Happy 90th birthday: Tutu celebrated as an icon who has always restored hope

7 October 2021 7:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA