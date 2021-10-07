Why police commissioner Sitole was not suspended earlier





National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has responded with reasons why he should not be suspended, this is according to the Presidency.

On Thursday the Presidency revealed that Sithole was informed of the intention to suspend him. This comes after the High Court found that Sitole and his two deputies put the interests of the African National Congress ahead of the country.

John Perlman speaks to Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Dr Johan Burger.

One could argue we should have done this a little earlier, but at least it was done. Dr Johan Burger, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

The problem we had at the start of his term as a national commissioner was the absence of real operational experience. He was in support services especially in financial services for most of his career as a police. Dr Johan Burger, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

