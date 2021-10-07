Why has the SME sector been supressed?





The past decade has not been easy for SMEs. GDP growth has been almost non-existent since 2011, and despite a widely held – and correct – belief that SMEs hold the keys to job creation and economic growth, they’ve largely been left to fend for themselves.

Why has the sector been suppressed? The government has not focused on growing the economy. If one looks back over the past decade, it has not implemented policies that are friendly to business in general, never mind SMEs. On the contrary, the government has been focused on protecting state jobs in the form of inflated wage bills and repeated bailouts of state-owned enterprises.

There have also been a few key events that shaped the difficult and suppressed environment SMEs have had to navigate in the past decade: the end of Thabo Mbeki and the ushering in of the Jacob Zuma years, the introduction of the national minimum wage, Eskom, Ratings Agency downgrades, deteriorating services and Covid-19.

It is against this background that the CEO of Retail Capital’s SA’s largest non-bank SME financier, Karl Westvig has built a multibillion-rand business. Since launching in 2011, it has disbursed R4,5bn to xxx entrepreneurs. To achieve these milestones in a decade, he says the role of being a leader of a fast-growing business is to create certainty in a climate of uncertainty.

We don’t know where the interest rate is going, what’s happening with the exchange rate, or what politicians are going to do. But we can be clear about how we react to those things, and keep the ship steady despite strong headwinds. Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital’s SA

Despite the uncertainty, Westvig says that South Africans are resilient. “When we hit our lowest ebb, we rally together and make the right decisions. The recent reaction to the social unrest and looting showed that most in this country want to build it up, not break it down. Millions still believe in this country; we still believe in this country,” concludes Westvig.

