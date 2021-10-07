Why has the SME sector been supressed?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night The power utility said stage 2 load shedding would start at 9pm on Thursday and end at 5am on Friday, then on Friday at 9pm and en... 7 October 2021 6:41 PM
Why police commissioner Sitole was not suspended earlier Afternoon Drive presenter John Perlman speaks to Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Dr Johan Burger. 7 October 2021 5:28 PM
View all Local
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates Leader Mmusi Maimane says the best candidates have been picked to represent their communities under the movement's umbrella. 7 October 2021 1:11 PM
Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 day... 7 October 2021 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Scooter business booming for three years in a row John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries. 7 October 2021 4:40 PM
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
View all Business
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business

Why has the SME sector been supressed?

7 October 2021 7:35 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Retail Capital
sme
Sponsored Content
Karl Westvig
African small and medium businesses

Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty

The past decade has not been easy for SMEs. GDP growth has been almost non-existent since 2011, and despite a widely held – and correct – belief that SMEs hold the keys to job creation and economic growth, they’ve largely been left to fend for themselves.

Why has the sector been suppressed? The government has not focused on growing the economy. If one looks back over the past decade, it has not implemented policies that are friendly to business in general, never mind SMEs. On the contrary, the government has been focused on protecting state jobs in the form of inflated wage bills and repeated bailouts of state-owned enterprises.

There have also been a few key events that shaped the difficult and suppressed environment SMEs have had to navigate in the past decade: the end of Thabo Mbeki and the ushering in of the Jacob Zuma years, the introduction of the national minimum wage, Eskom, Ratings Agency downgrades, deteriorating services and Covid-19.

It is against this background that the CEO of Retail Capital’s SA’s largest non-bank SME financier, Karl Westvig has built a multibillion-rand business. Since launching in 2011, it has disbursed R4,5bn to xxx entrepreneurs. To achieve these milestones in a decade, he says the role of being a leader of a fast-growing business is to create certainty in a climate of uncertainty.

We don’t know where the interest rate is going, what’s happening with the exchange rate, or what politicians are going to do. But we can be clear about how we react to those things, and keep the ship steady despite strong headwinds.

Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital’s SA

Despite the uncertainty, Westvig says that South Africans are resilient. “When we hit our lowest ebb, we rally together and make the right decisions. The recent reaction to the social unrest and looting showed that most in this country want to build it up, not break it down. Millions still believe in this country; we still believe in this country,” concludes Westvig.

For more on visit www.retailcapital.co.za




7 October 2021 7:35 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Retail Capital
sme
Sponsored Content
Karl Westvig
African small and medium businesses

More from Africa

Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?

7 October 2021 10:59 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

4 October 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure

4 October 2021 3:38 PM

Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top tips for future-proofing your businesses

1 October 2021 10:37 PM

The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry

27 September 2021 8:36 PM

Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report

21 September 2021 8:21 PM

The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why investing abroad is your next money move

20 September 2021 6:01 AM

How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'

15 September 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you?

13 September 2021 5:43 PM

Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims

7 October 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scooter business booming for three years in a row

7 October 2021 4:40 PM

John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?

7 October 2021 7:54 AM

The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The games people play are the games businesses play

6 October 2021 7:15 PM

Are you a player or being played?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening

6 October 2021 5:44 PM

The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'

5 October 2021 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores

5 October 2021 8:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night

Local

Why police commissioner Sitole was not suspended earlier

Local

DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal

Politics

EWN Highlights

UK removes SA from travel red list

7 October 2021 6:42 PM

India to re-open for tourists from 15 October

7 October 2021 6:31 PM

Load shedding to hit you on Thursday & Friday night

7 October 2021 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA