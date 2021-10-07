Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night





Power utility Eskom has announced that it will implement load shedding for two nights.

It said stage 2 load shedding would start at 9pm on Thursday and end at 5 am on Friday, then start again on Friday at 9pm and end at 5am on Saturday.

It said this was to replenish emergency generation services.

"Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today."