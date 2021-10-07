Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night
Power utility Eskom has announced that it will implement load shedding for two nights.
It said stage 2 load shedding would start at 9pm on Thursday and end at 5 am on Friday, then start again on Friday at 9pm and end at 5am on Saturday.
READ: Check your load shedding schedule here
It said this was to replenish emergency generation services.
"Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generation unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today."
#POWERALERT2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2021
In order to replenish emergency generation reserves, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting tonight from 21:00 to 05:00 in the morning, and will again resume on Friday night at 21:00 to 05:00 on Saturday morning@News24 @Newzroom405 @SABCNews @eNCA pic.twitter.com/6oRGM6PuMU
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kvkirillov/kvkirillov1512/kvkirillov151200035/49927316-blackout-concept-lighting-candle-near-laptop-with-dark-empty-screen.jpg
More from Local
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More
Why police commissioner Sitole was not suspended earlier
Afternoon Drive presenter John Perlman speaks to Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Dr Johan Burger.Read More
Scooter business booming for three years in a row
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries.Read More
How traditional and western health workers can carry out mental health care
Azania Mosaka speaks to member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists Dr Lerato Dikobe-Kalane about how traditional and western health care workers can work together in mental health care.Read More
'Historic announcement' as WHO introduces life-changing malaria vaccine
Goodbye Malaria co-founder and CEO Sherwin Charles says it is exciting to have a new tool that has a mechanism to help children in Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 days to respond relating to allegations that he failed to cooperate with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).Read More
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself
Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality.Read More
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Eskom warns power grid under pressure due to generating unit breakdowns
The utility's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that they were not planning to implement power cuts but he warned that if they lost any more capacity they might be forced to.Read More