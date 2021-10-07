South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'





© blasbike/123rf.com

South Africa is finally off the UK's Covid red list, which requires travellers to quarantine in an approved hotel at huge cost for ten days.

The UK government announced on Thursday evening that its red list will be cut from 54 to seven countries.

The changes come into effect on Monday.

The destinations that remain on the UK's list are Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Bruce Whitfield discusses the good news for local tourism with Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA).

This is the result of hard work from many people that were involved in this process, and many who are not known who have been working behind the scenes to make sure that travel between the two countries is restored and that the announcement came early. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

We are excited, but there is still a lot of work ahead of us. We still need to stimulate demand, people need to still trust the destination, the protocols must be adhered to, we must watch out for the fourth wave and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Tshivhengwa gives the assurance that everyone along the value chain is geared up for (hopefully) a coming spike in international visitor numbers.

The UK of course is our largest source market pre-Covid... It is up to us to make sure we are vaccinated... We do hope that the airlines are already starting to book their slots at the airports across the country to bring those tourists down here... Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa at Flight Centre Travel Group, describes the announcement as "fantastic news".

This is something long overdue, and a huge congratulations to Team SA for pulling this out of the bag eventually. Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

The UK is one of the last large-source markets to come back for SA... What we've seen with other countries over this period... is that there is very little capacity and supply in the market in the early stages... Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

I hope with this news that we get additional airlift from the larger carriers like British Airways... It's what we desperately need in our market. We know that demand will outpace supply... Andrew Stark, MD for Middle East and Africa - Flight Centre Travel Group

Listen to the interviews on the big tourism announcement on The Money Show:

