Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 16:20
Palestinian Foreign Minister in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane

8 October 2021 7:46 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
City of Joburg
Mpho Moerane
eskom soweto debt

Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor.

The new City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane has vowed to serve the people of Joburg in honour of his predecessors Geoff Makhubo and Jolidee Matongo who passed away recently.

Addressing the electricity and water crisis facing parts of the city, including Soweto will form part of his tasks he will tackle.

RELATED: Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor

Moerane on Thursday launched e-Joburg, a municipal bill presentation and payment portal, that enables residents to pay their municipal accounts electronically.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the new mayor says the city started negotiations with Eskom in July 2020 to take over the supply of electricity in Soweto, Orange Farm, Ivory Park, Diepsloot and Sandton.

This was not an election campaign, we wanted to relieve the pressure that people are experiencing through Eskom. The R7.5 billion is there, we are not saying the city will write it off, we are saying we are taking over the supply.

Mpho Moerane, Mayor - City of Joburg

Listen below to the full conversation:




