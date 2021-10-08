Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week

8 October 2021 7:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
virtual learning
UCT online high school
Wiz-Quiz

Director and principal Yandiswa Xhakaza gives more insight on the sponsorship as well as how the school operates.

UCT has launched its new UCT Online High School, in partnership with Cape Town-based education technology company Valenture Institute.

The school has been met with an overwhelming interest.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Director and principal Yandiswa Xhakaza says she didnt think it was possible that she would ever be a principal of a virtual school.

We are providing high quality education at scale, which means we don't have the physical limitations like a brick and mortar school.

Yandiswa Xhakaza, Director and principal - UCT Online High School

She says a team of specialists have tailored the curriculum is engaging to students.

Essentially, each pupil will have their own pathway and journey which will be designed together with the learning coach to make sure that the pace is reasonable and the targets for the student is in line with their capabilities.

Yandiswa Xhakaza, Director and principal - UCT Online High School

The UCT Online High School principal says she is a fan of #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ and the school would like to sponsor the competition for a week.

R10,000 is the amount that we would like to contribute towards the competition and really encourage the young kids towards getting knowledge.

Yandiswa Xhakaza, Director and principal - UCT Online High School

Listen below to the full conversation:














