[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me'

Social media is talking after a woman sharing her worst date experience ever, has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Y’all gotta watch this because ain’t no way boi 😩 pic.twitter.com/nw5iEH7vmJ — MS.JAZZYBELLE SWIM (@MsJazzybelle) October 7, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: