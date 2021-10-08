South Africa's digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate ready for use - Phaahla
CAPE TOWN - The first phase of South Africa's digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate was launched on Friday.
Health Minister Joe Phaala joined by his deputy, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, gave an update on government's management of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as South Africa's coronavirus immunisation programme.
Phaahla said that the certificate was developed in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
“It is a first phase because it is ready for use, but there's going to be a lot more improvements going forward in the next two months to improve, especially on the safety and security of the certificate but it is ready for use,” said the Health Minister.
ALOS READ: Health Dept: your digital COVID vaccine certificate available
Phaahla said that the COVID-19 vaccine certificate would be a tool that would enable vaccinated people to access opportunities that service providers would be making available.
"Amongst others, we expect the sports and recreation to open up more for vaccinated people, shops to provide discounts and others to give prizes. I've already seen one of the banks advertising some prizes for people when they get vaccinated," he said.
Minister Phaahla added that they expected that these certificates would allow for entry to events in the future.
"Entertainment to start opening up, music festivals... these are some of the opportunities that people that are vaccinated will be able to access"
The department's EVDS project manager, Milani Wolmarans, said that government would advise people when newer versions of the COVID-19 vaccine certificate became available.
"This is the first version of the vaccination certificate. The design of the certificate will be enhanced over time and we will ensure that it remains up to date with local and international standards."
Government will resend confirmation codes sent out to those vaccinated over the next four days but if you can't wait that long you can call the national coronavirus hotline on 0800 029 999 for these details.
The minister has also welcomed the UK's move in removing South Africa from its travel red list.
“But even more exciting for us was the announcement by the UK that they will be recognising this certificate which we're launching this morning. So many people who have been waiting for business trips, visit family and friends or to go and study in the UK will now know that you can do so without having to need to do attend a quarantine when they arrive in London, and other UK destinations,” said Phaahla.
South Africa has so far dispensed over 18.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses.
South African vaccine certificates can be generated by visiting: https://vaccine.certificate.health.gov.za/
WATCH: How to get your digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : South Africa's digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate ready for use - Phaahla
More from Local
'Maybe the DA stands for Divide Africans so they can rule,' says caller
702 callers discuss the Democratic Alliance election posters in Phoenix where 36 people were killed in the July unrest.Read More
UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week
Director and principal Yandiswa Xhakaza gives more insight on the sponsorship as well as how the school operates.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More
Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night
The power utility said stage 2 load shedding would start at 9pm on Thursday and end at 5am on Friday, then on Friday at 9pm and end at 5am on Saturday.Read More
Why police commissioner Sitole was not suspended earlier
Afternoon Drive presenter John Perlman speaks to Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Dr Johan Burger.Read More
Scooter business booming for three years in a row
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries.Read More
How traditional and western health workers can carry out mental health care
Azania Mosaka speaks to member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists Dr Lerato Dikobe-Kalane about how traditional and western health care workers can work together in mental health care.Read More
'Historic announcement' as WHO introduces life-changing malaria vaccine
Goodbye Malaria co-founder and CEO Sherwin Charles says it is exciting to have a new tool that has a mechanism to help children in Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 days to respond relating to allegations that he failed to cooperate with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).Read More