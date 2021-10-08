'Maybe the DA stands for Divide Africans so they can rule,' says caller
The Democratic Alliance says it is in the process of removing its controversial election posters in Phoenix.
The party came under fire as many people point how insensitive the posters are. The posters read: "The ANC called you racists. The DA calls you heroes.”
Thirty-sex people were in Phoenix in the July unrest that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
DA provincial chair Dean Macpherson at first defended the posters but has now apologised.
One would have thought that the DA would be an alternative to the ANC, I voted for the DA in the last polls but you can clearly see that the DA is a racist organisation that is failing to acknowledge and deal with racists utterances. Now can really see their true callers.Moshere, Caller
Those who ignore history, are doomed to repeat it. Maybe the DA stands for Divide Africans so they can rule.Unathi, Caller
The painful story of Phoenix must never happen. South Africans must start rebuilding this country.Tebogo, Caller
Listen to the full open line below:
