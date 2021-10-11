Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home





In this episode of The Luxury Of Conversation, Bruce Whitfield hosts well-known South African Interior Designer, Founder and Managing Director of DITAU, Nthabi Taukobong. The conversation touches on how interior design is becoming more comfort-based and how Taukobong includes elements of nature into her spaces.

Can you put a price on comfort?

The world of interior design has a reputation for being extravagant, expensive and sometimes otherworldly but the high cost doesn’t necessarily guarantee a comfortable living space.

Famous South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong explains that a true luxury home is not only one that looks the part, but feels right as well. Yes, designing the space is a work of art but the ultimate goal is to create a home, not a museum, and she does that by including nature.

“You’ve gotta still make the home feel like its soul is at peace. And how we achieve that is through the balance of nature elements - wood, earth, fire, water, air - and just having the right amount of that.” Nthabi Taukobong, Founder and Managing Director at DITAU

“It’s not just laying out furniture, it’s understanding what furniture and what type of finishes are required to keep that calmness, that restoration of the soul before you get back into the concrete jungle again.” Nthabi Taukobong, Founder and Managing Director at DITAU

It turns out that luxury is more than just a place with a big price tag, but a feeling of warmth and serenity that is priceless. Take Taukobong’s advice and try adding life to your living space to make sure that your dream house is also a dream home.

