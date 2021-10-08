Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom
Eskom on Friday said it was monitoring its generation network to see whether it would be necessary to implement daytime power cuts.
The power utility will implement stage 2 loadshedding on Friday night from 9 pm until 5 am on Saturday morning.
RELATED: Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night
The expected power cuts are meant to replenish emergency generation reserves which were depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns, in a statement, Eskom added.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says loadshedding will continue on Friday night.
We will make an announcement later this afternoon to give the way forward for the rest of the weekend.Sikonathi Manshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Politics
City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane
Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor.Read More
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed.Read More
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal
The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban.Read More
One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates
Leader Mmusi Maimane says the best candidates have been picked to represent their communities under the movement's umbrella.Read More
Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 days to respond relating to allegations that he failed to cooperate with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).Read More
We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla gives more insight on the national strike.Read More
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact?
The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
More from Local
Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year
John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update on online applications.Read More
Primedia sponsors Loeries categories
Azania Mosaka speaks to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj about this year Loeries week taking place in October.Read More
Gauteng will have a good weekend - Weather forecaster
South African Water Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says they are looking at the possibility of thunderstorms that could clear quite nicely in Gauteng.Read More
The COVID-19 vaccine certificate – what you need to know
The national Health Department on Friday launched the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate portal.Read More
'Maybe the DA stands for Divide Africans so they can rule,' says caller
702 callers discuss the Democratic Alliance election posters in Phoenix where 36 people were killed in the July unrest.Read More
South Africa's digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate ready for use - Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the COVID-19 vaccine certificate would be a tool that would enable vaccinated people to access opportunities that service providers would be making available.Read More
UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week
Director and principal Yandiswa Xhakaza gives more insight on the sponsorship as well as how the school operates.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley.Read More