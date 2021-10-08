Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom





Eskom on Friday said it was monitoring its generation network to see whether it would be necessary to implement daytime power cuts.

The power utility will implement stage 2 loadshedding on Friday night from 9 pm until 5 am on Saturday morning.

The expected power cuts are meant to replenish emergency generation reserves which were depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns, in a statement, Eskom added.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says loadshedding will continue on Friday night.

We will make an announcement later this afternoon to give the way forward for the rest of the weekend. Sikonathi Manshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

