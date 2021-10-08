Gauteng will have a good weekend - Weather forecaster





Most parts of the country are on alert for hailstorms, thunderstorms, severe downpours expected in Gauteng as well.

South African Water Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen has more.

What we expect in Gauteng is there is still a possibility of thunderstorms, just a 30% chance of rain at this stage. We're looking at the possibility of thunderstorms that could clear quite nicely in Gauteng. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

We expect temperatures to increase with a warm day in Gauteng tomorrow. Pretoria will see a high of 28 degrees, Johannesburg about 25, nice and warm and sunny. Sunday it will be partly cloudy again but temperatures will further increase on Sunday. Overall it's gonna be quite a good weekend in Gauteng. Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

