I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:10
Manifesto launch: Aljammah
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ganief Hendricks, leader of Al Jammah
Today at 17:20
Lottery boss suspended as corruption probe heats up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative Journalist at GROUNDUP
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Carmién Tea
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lize Du Preez - Marketing Director and daughter of Founder at Carmién Tea
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update on online applications. 8 October 2021 4:34 PM
Primedia sponsors Loeries categories Azania Mosaka speaks to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj about this year Loeries week taking place in October. 8 October 2021 3:37 PM
Gauteng will have a good weekend - Weather forecaster South African Water Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says they are looking at the possibility of thunderstorms that could clea... 8 October 2021 1:17 PM
View all Local
Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding. 8 October 2021 1:00 PM
City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
View all Politics
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all Business
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2021 8:11 AM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery

8 October 2021 3:04 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Music
702 Unplugged
Guy Buttery

The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago.

Guy Buttery has played with some of the finest musicians in South Africa, including Vusi Malhasela.

He is a “National treasure” according to South Africa’s leading newspaperThe Mercury. As an internationally recognised guitar innovator, he enjoys invitations to play sell-out performances all over the globe. The USA, UK, Australia, France, Brazil, and Italy have all welcomed him back year after year. Guy Buttery has evolved into an ambassador of South African music, inspiring people across the world with his homegrown style at the very heart of his talent and tenacity.

It was whilst Guy was embarking on his 2019 tour of India, as part of a trio with the highly acclaimed Indian classical musicians Mohd. Amjad Khan and Mudassir Khan, that the seed was sown for One Morning In Gurgaon. Remarkably, all three musicians had never met before, let alone made any music together, and before their first concert they had only “practised” via voice recordings and exchanged texts somewhere between Hindi and English to break down the various parts of the set.

Ultimately it was this unrehearsed approach combined with the inauspicious and eleventh-hour nature of their first meeting which provided the stardust for this collaboration.

Buttery tells Azania Mosaka more on 702Unplugged.

It is kind of unreal, the last show I did was in California 21 months ago. I am excited to get out and see what the world is like outside these four walls. Nibs van ser Spy was my guitar teacher when I was a kid. It was exciting to work with him on Live in Lisbon.

Guy Buttery, Musician

We had no idea we were being recorded. It was just one of those magical moments.

Guy Buttery, Musician

Regarding Amjad recording _One Morning In Gurgaon _with Khan and Mudassir Khan, It was a spontaneous getting together. I felt honoured to be in that space. They were just absolute masters. For the record, I was in South Africa and they were in South Africa and they were in India. It was under-rehearsed. With musicians of that calibre, I could have given them anything and they would get on with it.

Guy Buttery, Musician

Listen below for the full interview...




8 October 2021 3:04 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Music
702 Unplugged
Guy Buttery

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches

8 October 2021 8:11 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself

7 October 2021 11:49 AM

Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?

7 October 2021 10:59 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me'

7 October 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom charging 7-year-old rent in an effort to teach him on saving goes viral

7 October 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings

6 October 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral

6 October 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school

5 October 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral

5 October 2021 8:14 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

4 October 2021 3:16 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom

Politics Local

'Maybe the DA stands for Divide Africans so they can rule,' says caller

Local

City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane

Politics

EWN Highlights

PP report shows Mabuyane benefitted from Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service

8 October 2021 4:44 PM

Ramaphosa studying Khehla Sitole's response over looming suspension

8 October 2021 3:51 PM

Numsa calls on its members to picket peacefully after reports of attacks

8 October 2021 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA