I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery
Guy Buttery has played with some of the finest musicians in South Africa, including Vusi Malhasela.
He is a “National treasure” according to South Africa’s leading newspaperThe Mercury. As an internationally recognised guitar innovator, he enjoys invitations to play sell-out performances all over the globe. The USA, UK, Australia, France, Brazil, and Italy have all welcomed him back year after year. Guy Buttery has evolved into an ambassador of South African music, inspiring people across the world with his homegrown style at the very heart of his talent and tenacity.
It was whilst Guy was embarking on his 2019 tour of India, as part of a trio with the highly acclaimed Indian classical musicians Mohd. Amjad Khan and Mudassir Khan, that the seed was sown for One Morning In Gurgaon. Remarkably, all three musicians had never met before, let alone made any music together, and before their first concert they had only “practised” via voice recordings and exchanged texts somewhere between Hindi and English to break down the various parts of the set.
Ultimately it was this unrehearsed approach combined with the inauspicious and eleventh-hour nature of their first meeting which provided the stardust for this collaboration.
Buttery tells Azania Mosaka more on 702Unplugged.
It is kind of unreal, the last show I did was in California 21 months ago. I am excited to get out and see what the world is like outside these four walls. Nibs van ser Spy was my guitar teacher when I was a kid. It was exciting to work with him on Live in Lisbon.Guy Buttery, Musician
We had no idea we were being recorded. It was just one of those magical moments.Guy Buttery, Musician
Regarding Amjad recording _One Morning In Gurgaon _with Khan and Mudassir Khan, It was a spontaneous getting together. I felt honoured to be in that space. They were just absolute masters. For the record, I was in South Africa and they were in South Africa and they were in India. It was under-rehearsed. With musicians of that calibre, I could have given them anything and they would get on with it.Guy Buttery, Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
