Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:10
Manifesto launch: Aljammah
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ganief Hendricks, leader of Al Jammah
Today at 17:20
Lottery boss suspended as corruption probe heats up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative Journalist at GROUNDUP
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Carmién Tea
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lize Du Preez - Marketing Director and daughter of Founder at Carmién Tea
No Items to show
Latest Local
Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update on online applications. 8 October 2021 4:34 PM
Primedia sponsors Loeries categories Azania Mosaka speaks to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj about this year Loeries week taking place in October. 8 October 2021 3:37 PM
Gauteng will have a good weekend - Weather forecaster South African Water Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says they are looking at the possibility of thunderstorms that could clea... 8 October 2021 1:17 PM
View all Local
Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding. 8 October 2021 1:00 PM
City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
View all Politics
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all Business
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2021 8:11 AM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates

8 October 2021 1:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
financial advice
income from investments
financial advisor
low interest rates

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.

  • Interest rates and income from property are likely to remain low for long

  • You must expose yourself to "productive assets" such as shares

  • Focussing on capital gains rather than income has tax benefits

© olegdudko/123rf.com

RELATED: How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible

Interest rates are at record lows, and they're unlikely to skyrocket when they do start to rise.

Rental income from property remains under extreme pressure after tanking in the wake of the pandemic.

How can you ensure a good income from your investments?

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed personal finance advisor Warren Ingram (scroll up to listen).

You can't look at income from investments in a traditional way… The world of low interest rates is going to be around for quite some time… What you will get from property funds in future… is going to be low for quite some time…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

You get exposed to the slow poison that is inflation… You only feel the impact a few years down the line… The only way to beat inflation over long periods of time is to own productive assets such as shares and property companies with a history of beating inflation… It does come with a rollercoaster ride…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

There are significant tax benefits to living off your capital rather than the income from it…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates




