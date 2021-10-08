



Interest rates and income from property are likely to remain low for long

You must expose yourself to “productive assets” such as shares

Focussing on capital gains rather than income has tax benefits

Interest rates are at record lows, and they’re unlikely to skyrocket when they do start to rise.

Rental income from property remains under extreme pressure after tanking in the wake of the pandemic.

How can you ensure a good income from your investments?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed personal finance advisor Warren Ingram (scroll up to listen).

You can’t look at income from investments in a traditional way… The world of low interest rates is going to be around for quite some time… What you will get from property funds in future… is going to be low for quite some time… Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

You get exposed to the slow poison that is inflation… You only feel the impact a few years down the line… The only way to beat inflation over long periods of time is to own productive assets such as shares and property companies with a history of beating inflation… It does come with a rollercoaster ride… Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

There are significant tax benefits to living off your capital rather than the income from it… Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates