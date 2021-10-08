Primedia sponsors Loeries categories





Primedia is the 2021 sponsor of the Loeries Radio & Audio and the Outdoor & Out of Home categories.

The Radio & Audio and the Outdoor & Out of Home categories receive numerous Loeries entries every year which reflect the impact of these categories on consumer thinking.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj.

I think the key challenge we had over the past year is that the creative environment has struggled quite a bit with the Covid-19 pandemic and has also shown its resilience in this time. Preetesh Sewraj, CEO - Loeries

We are going to be celebrating that resilience and that spirit for everyone that is listening right now. Preetesh Sewraj, CEO - Loeries

Listen to the full interview below: