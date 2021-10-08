'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters
POTCHEFSTROOM - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said while the African National Congress (ANC) was using the campaign trail to unite itself and the public, he was disappointed in the Democratic Alliance (DA) for their controversial 'heroes' posters in Phoenix.
He was speaking on the sidelines of his walk about and community engagement in Promosa, Potchefstroom.
Ramaphosa said political leaders should work to unite South Africans.
The DA has since removed the controversial poster.
President Ramaphosa has described the DA posters in Phoenix, in KwaZulu-Natal, as despicable.
“It’s really despicable that a political organisation that claims to uphold the values of our Constitution to have descended to that level of dividing the people of South Africa.”
He said South Africans abhorred racism because they wanted to be united even as they faced challenges like the July violence.
“It’s even worse when a poster is put up that people who might have gotten involved in the terrible disaster that befell our people in KZN are heroes.”
The DA has apologised and removed the posters they placed in the town where 36 people died during the unrest.
FIGHTING CORRUPTION
Ramaphosa has assured the people of Potchefstroom that the party will stamp out corruption – saying his party was working to address this.
In ward 13 in Promosa, he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the community's biggest concerns.
The president told the residents of Promosa he was aware that corruption was at the root of the failure of many local municipalities.
"We are going to fight corruption and root out all those elements who are corrupt. We want municipality councils that will put the interest of our people first."
Ramaphosa said the community of Tlokwe had shown their support for the ANC, adding that he was confident the party would win at the polls.
"Come the 1st of November, we are going to take everything."
The ANC president introduced councillor candidates in the area, saying residents should be proud of their selection.
