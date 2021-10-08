Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year

8 October 2021 4:34 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Schools
Gauteng Education
online applications
Phase Two

John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update on online applications.

Gauteng parents have until midnight to apply for their children to enrol for the 2022 academic year.

Phase two of online applications for Grade 1 and 8 will close at midnight.

John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update.

What we advise parents now is that they go into the system and upload their documents so we may consider them when we start with our process of placement.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng 

The process starts from 15 October until 30 November, we will be sending communication. Those with credentials can log in and check.

Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng 

Listen to the full interview below:














