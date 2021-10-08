Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year
Gauteng parents have until midnight to apply for their children to enrol for the 2022 academic year.
Phase two of online applications for Grade 1 and 8 will close at midnight.
John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update.
What we advise parents now is that they go into the system and upload their documents so we may consider them when we start with our process of placement.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng
The process starts from 15 October until 30 November, we will be sending communication. Those with credentials can log in and check.Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below:
