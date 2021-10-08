'Homelessness is supposed to be a local government election issue'
The National Homeless Network is conducting a campaign to raise issues faced by those homeless.
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood tells John Perlman that in Johannesburg there is an estimated 15,000 homeless people on the streets.
I think homelessness is supposed to be a local government election issue. The services for homeless people are almost nonexistent.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
What I see is that there is lots of great ideas, lots of innovation, lots of NGOs showing a way forward on these issues but it is generally civil society that is leading cities and municipalities following and burying their hands in the sand.Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/chaivit/chaivit1604/chaivit160400013/56756909-homeless.jpg
More from Local
Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year
John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update on online applications.Read More
Primedia sponsors Loeries categories
Azania Mosaka speaks to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj about this year Loeries week taking place in October.Read More
Gauteng will have a good weekend - Weather forecaster
South African Water Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says they are looking at the possibility of thunderstorms that could clear quite nicely in Gauteng.Read More
Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom
Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding.Read More
The COVID-19 vaccine certificate – what you need to know
The national Health Department on Friday launched the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate portal.Read More
'Maybe the DA stands for Divide Africans so they can rule,' says caller
702 callers discuss the Democratic Alliance election posters in Phoenix where 36 people were killed in the July unrest.Read More
South Africa's digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate ready for use - Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the COVID-19 vaccine certificate would be a tool that would enable vaccinated people to access opportunities that service providers would be making available.Read More
UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week
Director and principal Yandiswa Xhakaza gives more insight on the sponsorship as well as how the school operates.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More