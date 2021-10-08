



The National Homeless Network is conducting a campaign to raise issues faced by those homeless.

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood tells John Perlman that in Johannesburg there is an estimated 15,000 homeless people on the streets.

I think homelessness is supposed to be a local government election issue. The services for homeless people are almost nonexistent. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

What I see is that there is lots of great ideas, lots of innovation, lots of NGOs showing a way forward on these issues but it is generally civil society that is leading cities and municipalities following and burying their hands in the sand. Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick

