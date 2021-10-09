COVID-19: South Africa records 924 new cases and 132 deaths
South Africa has recorded 924 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,910,681.
Unfortunately, 132 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 88,236 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 13,575 new cases and 149 deaths
On the recovery front, 2,789,532 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 95,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 18,957,587 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 910 681 with 924 new cases reported. Today 132 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 236 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 789 532 with a recovery rate of 95,8% pic.twitter.com/Z9GGg9Tnin— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 8, 2021
