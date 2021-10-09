COVID-19: South Africa records 924 new cases and 132 deaths





South Africa has recorded 924 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,910,681.

Unfortunately, 132 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 88,236 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the recovery front, 2,789,532 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 95,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 18,957,587 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.