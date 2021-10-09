National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day'





Today kicks off the National Nutrition Week with the theme 'Eat more vegetables and fruits every day'.

The Association for Dietetics in South Africa has put together some nutrition content, including healthy eating tips, with the help of all the partners involved in this year's awareness week.

Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe give more details.

The first component we need to put out there is the understanding that sometimes ultra possessed food seems to be more affordable than the more natural products. Maria van der Merwe, Registered Dietitian and President - Association for Dietetics in South Africa

Look for what is in season, don't buy food that is imported because it is in season somewhere and not this side. Find out what other vegetables grow around in your area and more local so it doesn't have to be transported long distances because that comes with a cost. Maria van der Merwe, Registered Dietitian and President - Association for Dietetics in South Africa

Buy bulk, most vegetables can be frozen. Maria van der Merwe, Registered Dietitian and President - Association for Dietetics in South Africa

Listen to the full interview below: