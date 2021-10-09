National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day'
Today kicks off the National Nutrition Week with the theme 'Eat more vegetables and fruits every day'.
The Association for Dietetics in South Africa has put together some nutrition content, including healthy eating tips, with the help of all the partners involved in this year's awareness week.
Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe give more details.
The first component we need to put out there is the understanding that sometimes ultra possessed food seems to be more affordable than the more natural products.Maria van der Merwe, Registered Dietitian and President - Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Look for what is in season, don't buy food that is imported because it is in season somewhere and not this side. Find out what other vegetables grow around in your area and more local so it doesn't have to be transported long distances because that comes with a cost.Maria van der Merwe, Registered Dietitian and President - Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Buy bulk, most vegetables can be frozen.Maria van der Merwe, Registered Dietitian and President - Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95979775_black-woman-is-drinking-orange-juice.html
More from Local
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Thursday
Eskom says the power cuts would only be between 9pm and 5pm.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 924 new cases and 132 deaths
The Health Department says 18,957,587 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters
Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the communities’ biggest concernsRead More
Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year
John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update on online applications.Read More
'Homelessness is supposed to be a local government election issue'
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood tells John Perlman that civil society is leading in championing issues of those homeless.Read More
Primedia sponsors Loeries categories
Azania Mosaka speaks to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj about this year Loeries week taking place in October.Read More
Gauteng will have a good weekend - Weather forecaster
South African Water Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says they are looking at the possibility of thunderstorms that could clear quite nicely in Gauteng.Read More
Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom
Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding.Read More
The COVID-19 vaccine certificate – what you need to know
The national Health Department on Friday launched the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate portal.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark.Read More
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley?
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire
Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces.Read More