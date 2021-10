Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Thursday

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be extending Stage 2 load shedding to next Thursday.

Eskom says the power cuts are in order to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserves and address additional risks.

The power cuts would only be between 9pm and 5pm.

Regrettably this is continuous loadshedding (24hour cycle) until Thursday — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 8, 2021