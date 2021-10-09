Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Thursday
Power utility Eskom has announced that it will be extending Stage 2 load shedding to next Thursday.
Eskom says the power cuts are in order to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserves and address additional risks.
The power cuts would only be between 9pm and 5pm.
Regrettably this is continuous loadshedding (24hour cycle) until Thursday— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 8, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
More from Local
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day'
Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have a balanced meal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 924 new cases and 132 deaths
The Health Department says 18,957,587 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters
Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the communities’ biggest concernsRead More
Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year
John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update on online applications.Read More
'Homelessness is supposed to be a local government election issue'
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood tells John Perlman that civil society is leading in championing issues of those homeless.Read More
Primedia sponsors Loeries categories
Azania Mosaka speaks to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj about this year Loeries week taking place in October.Read More
Gauteng will have a good weekend - Weather forecaster
South African Water Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says they are looking at the possibility of thunderstorms that could clear quite nicely in Gauteng.Read More
Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom
Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding.Read More
The COVID-19 vaccine certificate – what you need to know
The national Health Department on Friday launched the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate portal.Read More