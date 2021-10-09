Tips on how to get damp musty smell off your clothes
It's rainy season and clothes can get smelly while waiting for the weather to clear.
The mouldy smell buildup, if left for too long can cause green stains and mould to grow on clothes.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Homedzine.co.za founder and Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen on what you can do to get rid of the smell.
If you get that mouldy smell it indicates that there are bacteria in the washing already so putting it in a normal wash, won't clean that away.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
The best thing to do, it to take everything out that is smelly, put it in the washing machine, set it for a warm or hot wash and then instead of using soap powder, put white spirit vinegar and wash that cycle with it.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
Instead of using fabric softer and this is something you can do all the time if you want to, use bicarbonate of soda and run a normal rinse cycle.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/serezniy/serezniy1811/serezniy181125052/111787861-clean-shirts-hanging-on-rack-in-laundry.jpg
