Latest Local
Tips on how to get damp musty smell off your clothes Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to DIY expert Janice Anderssen about household ingredients to use to get rid of the smell. 9 October 2021 11:12 AM
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Thursday Eskom says the power cuts would only be between 9pm and 5pm. 9 October 2021 8:54 AM
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day' Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have... 9 October 2021 7:45 AM
'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the commun... 8 October 2021 8:08 PM
Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding. 8 October 2021 1:00 PM
City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2021 8:11 AM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Thursday

9 October 2021 8:54 AM

Eskom says the power cuts would only be between 9pm and 5pm.

National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day'

9 October 2021 7:45 AM

Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have a balanced meal.

COVID-19: South Africa records 924 new cases and 132 deaths

9 October 2021 6:38 AM

The Health Department says 18,957,587 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters

8 October 2021 8:08 PM

Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the communities’ biggest concerns

Gauteng pupils have until midnight to enroll for 2022 academic year

8 October 2021 5:12 PM

John Perlman speaks to Gauteng Department of Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona for an update on online applications.

'Homelessness is supposed to be a local government election issue'

8 October 2021 5:11 PM

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood tells John Perlman that civil society is leading in championing issues of those homeless.

Primedia sponsors Loeries categories

8 October 2021 3:37 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj about this year Loeries week taking place in October.

Gauteng will have a good weekend - Weather forecaster

8 October 2021 1:17 PM

South African Water Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says they are looking at the possibility of thunderstorms that could clear quite nicely in Gauteng.

Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom

8 October 2021 1:00 PM

Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding.

The COVID-19 vaccine certificate – what you need to know

8 October 2021 12:43 PM

The national Health Department on Friday launched the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate portal.

Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Thursday

Local

Local

'Homelessness is supposed to be a local government election issue'

Local

Local

'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters

Elections Politics Local

Elections Politics Local

Over 100 dead or missing after vessels capsize in DRC

9 October 2021 3:44 PM

9 October 2021 3:44 PM

CATA left reeling following death of chairperson, president Bongani Raneki

9 October 2021 3:42 PM

9 October 2021 3:42 PM

Wesbank house fire claims four lives, two others escape

9 October 2021 2:13 PM

9 October 2021 2:13 PM

