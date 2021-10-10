COVID-19: South Africa records 816 new cases and 56 deaths
South Africa has recorded 816 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,911,497.
Unfortunately, 56 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 88,292 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On the recovery front, 2,790,653 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 95,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 19,016,618 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 911 497 with 816 new cases reported. Today 56 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 292 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 790 653 with a recovery rate of 95,8% pic.twitter.com/0egt6YlP2A— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 9, 2021
