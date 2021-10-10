COVID-19: South Africa records 816 new cases and 56 deaths





South Africa has recorded 816 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,911,497.

Unfortunately, 56 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 88,292 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the recovery front, 2,790,653 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 95,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 19,016,618 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.