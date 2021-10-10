World Mental Health Day: Panda App to make mental health care more accessible
Today 10 October marks World Mental Health Day, an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Mental health expert and clinical psychologist, Allan Sweidan, says mental health support needs to be made more accessible and simple.
There was a real mental health crisis before Covid-19 started to affect us, there is a lack of resources, there aren't a lot of psychiatrists, there arent enough psychologists and there is very little access to that kind of specialisation of mental health care.Allan Sweidan, Clinical psychologist and Co-Founder - Akeso Group of Psychiatric Hospitals & Panda App
It was a crisis before and I think it has awful propositions and everyone is affected by it.Allan Sweidan, Clinical psychologist and Co-Founder - Akeso Group of Psychiatric Hospitals & Panda App
Sweidan together with the Akeso Group of Psychiatric Hospitals, and Alon Lits, former GM and Director at Uber have created a brand new SA mental health support app – PANDA.
This going to provide real first-line care, a support system for a lot of people going through difficult times.Allan Sweidan, Clinical psychologist and Co-Founder - Akeso Group of Psychiatric Hospitals & Panda App
I wish we could take away the shame attached to going through a difficult time, I mean we are all going through it, Life is not always easy.Allan Sweidan, Clinical psychologist and Co-Founder - Akeso Group of Psychiatric Hospitals & Panda App
The Panda app is available on the Apple and Android app stores. Search for ‘JoinPanda’ to download it and register for free.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33640266_woman-using-her-mobile-phone-city-skyline-night-light-background.html
